New Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ football timeline

DURBAN - New Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is an experienced football personality with more than 50-years of experience in football as a player and coach.

The 69-year-old started his professional career in 1970 with Anderlecht and also played for Belgium. He retired in 1988 before transitioning into coaching, and boasts four Belgian Professional Manager of the Year titles.

IOL Sport’s Eshlin Vedan looks at his football timeline:

1970: Started his professional football career with Belgian football giants Anderlecht.

1974: Made his debut for the Belgian national team.

1980: Ended his stint with Anderlecht after making more than 350 league appearances and winning four Belgian First Division titles. He joined Club Brugge.

1986: Helped the Belgian national team to finish fourth in the World Cup which was in Mexico.

1988: Retired from playing professionally after helping Club Brugge to win the Belgian league in his final season.

1988: Started his managerial career with Belgian second division club R.W.D Molenbeek.

1991: Started managing Club Brugge and led them to one Belgian First Division title.

1997: Started managing the new defunct Belgian club Exelsior Mouscron.

Hugo Broos coached RSC Anderlecht in the Champions League. Picture: Michaela Rehle/Reuters

2003: Started managing Belgian giants Anderlecht, winning one Belgian First Division title.

2005: Started managing Belgian club Genk.

2008: Moved to Greek club Panserraikos FC.

2009: Moved to Turkish club Trabzonspor

2010: Moved to Belgian club Zulte Waregem.

2011: Moved to Abu Dhabi club Al Jazira where he was assistant coach.

2014: Started his journey in Africa with Algerian club JS Kabylie

2014: Moved to Algerian club NA Hussein Dey

2016: Appointed coach of Cameroon whom he led to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

Hugo Broos celebrates after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon. Picture: Panoramic via Reuters

2018: Returned to Belgium as Sports Director of Oostende.

2019: Served as Oostende coach on an interim basis following the departure of Gert Verheyen.

2021: Appointed head coach of South Africa on a five-year contract.

