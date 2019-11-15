CAPE COAST – Bafana Bafana went down 2-0 to the Black Stars of Ghana in the first match of the CAF Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at a packed Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana on Thursday night.
The matchwinning goals were scored on either side of the half by Thomas Partey and second-half substitute Mohammed Kudus.
This was the 12th meeting between the two nations and Bafana Bafana started on the back foot, as they took some time to get out of the blocks.
Ghana captain Jordan Ayew threatened the visitors’ goal as early as the 10th minute but goalkeeper Ronwen Williams saved the danger.
Striker Bradley Grobler should have put South Africa in the lead a few minutes later following a goalmouth scramble but he ballooned his shot.