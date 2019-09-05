Molefi Ntseki is concerned about the recent Xenophobic attacks. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Recently-appointed Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has expressed his concerns that fellow Africans are attacking each other as the current wave of xenophobia continues to damage relationships within the continent. Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has pulled out of the intended friendly international match between Bafana Bafana and Chipolopolo in Lusaka citing security concerns in South Africa and Ntseki said what is currently happening is very un-African, abhorrent and doesn’t fit in with the traditional African norms.

The coach said it was worrying to see fellow Africans attacking each other.

“It is very worrying. It is an unfortunate situation and we tend to forget that we are all Africans and we are all human beings and to take someone’s life is not acceptable.

“I think we must be united as Africans, let’s protect each other. Africans are loving people and we need to reciprocate that love.

"Taking someone’s life or having these xenophobic riots is not good for Africa; so I am appealing to everyone that as Africans, let us be one, let us be united and let us have peace in Africa and when we have peace in Africa, we prosper as Africans,” said Ntseki.

He said he would have wanted to play Zambia in his opening official match but accepted that circumstances would not allow that to happen

“For us to play Zambia, it was an important match and we also wanted to strengthen relationships between the two countries not only on the football front but on every aspect of social life.

"But with all what is happening, we are all disappointed because we really wanted to play against our brothers from Zambia and at the same time, prepare our teams for the upcoming Afcon qualifiers.

“This is a very unfortunate situation and I would like to tell Zambians that we love them, they are our brothers and sisters and something like this (xenophobic attacks) must never happen again,” he added.

The national coach said he was happy with Madagascar who replaced Zambia saying the islanders were also a quality team as evidenced by their showing at the recently ended Afcon tournament in Egypt.

Madagascar beat Nigeria among other big scalps in the tournament.

African News Agency (ANA)