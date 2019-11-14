Having covered football for as long as I have, well over two decades, I’ve seen it all. So, the love for the beautiful game has waned a bit - road running now my No 1 sport.
But there is no sport like soccer, is there? And given our senior national team’s propensity to change coaches at the alarming rate that they do, new beginnings are the norm.
The appointment of a new Bafana Bafana coach is almost always met with mixed reactions, albeit predictable ones. The local versus foreign debate rages non-stop, with that good-old line of ‘cheap option’ always dropped in whenever a local coach is appointed - until it all becomes slightly tiresome.
Molefi Ntseki has remained nonchalant amidst all that since he took over from Stuart Baxter. And while he has already won a match in charge of Bafana Bafana, that 2-0 friendly defeat of Mali in the Mandela Challenge in Port Elizabeth, Ntseki is only too aware that his Bafana debut is tonight.