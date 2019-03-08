Phakamani Mahlambi is part of a strong SA Under-23 strike-force that includes Luther Singh. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Football Association (Safa) have released a provisional 27-man squad to prepare for the upcoming Caf first round 2020 Tokyo Olympics qualifier against Angola. South Africa was one of the few countries on the continent that was given a bye in the preliminary round, and will battle it out with Angola to determine who plays either Zimbabwe, eSwatini or Mozambique in the second round.

The winner of the second round will qualify for the Caf 8-Nations tournament scheduled for Egypt in November this year, in which the three top teams from that tournament automatically earn a berth at the Olympics in 2020.

The first leg against Angola will take place in Luanda on 22 March, with the return leg scheduled for Milpark Stadium on 26 March.

SA Under-23 coach David Notoane will trim the squad to 23 on Monday.

He said he had delayed naming the final team as he still wanted to watch weekend matches.

He also didn’t rule out bringing in one or two new faces into the current squad.

SA Under-23 Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Mondli Mpoto (Bloemfontein Celtic), Darren Johnson (Ajax Cape Town), Khulekani Khubeka (Cape Umoya).

Defenders: Thendo Mukumela (Ajax Cape Town), Keanu Cupido (Cape Town City), Siyabonga Ngezana (Kaizer Chiefs) Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs), Kabelo Seriba (Metta FC (Latvia), Katleho Mohammed (SuperSport United, Sibusiso Mabiliso (Amazulu FC), Sandile Mthethwa (Richards Bay), Given Msimango (Highlands Park).

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United), Athenkosi Dlala (Supersport United), Tercious Malepe (Chippa United), Gift Links (Cape Town City), Fagrie Lakay (Bidvest Wits), Kamohelo Mahlatsi (Supersport United), Grant Magerman (Ajax Cape Town), Jamie Webber (Supersport United), Thabo Cele (Cova da Piedade, Portugal).

Strikers: Luther Singh (GD Chaves, Portugal), Phakamani Mahlambi (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lyle Foster (AS Monaco, France), Liam Jordan (Koge FC, Denmark), Jemondre Dickens (Baroka FC), Keletso Makgalwa (Mamelodi Sundowns).

African News Agency (ANA)