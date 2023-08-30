Hugo Broos raised a few eyebrows ahead of Bafana Bafana’s upcoming friendly’s that is laden with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players.
This though comes as no surprise as Masandawana and the Buccaneers have been the two form teams in South Africa of late. However there are no players from Kaizer Chiefs in the squad that will take on Namibia and Congo on September 9 and 12 respectively.
One notable inclusion is that of in-form Orlando Pirates player Zakhele Lepasa. The striker has had a great start to season and has already netted nine goals in all competitions.
The 23 men squad for our two friendly matches in September 2023 as we continue preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations to be held in Ivory Coast from 13 January-11 February 2024.— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) August 30, 2023
.@BafanaBafana will play 🇳🇦 on 9 September 2023 and 🇨🇩 on 12 September 2023.
Both matches at… pic.twitter.com/j7TW9xkPdc
Lyle Foster who recently scored his first Premier League goal for Burnley also headlines the squad with the likes of other overseas-based players with French- based Lebo Mothiba and Portugal-based Komabelo Kodisang both named.
Bafana Bafana 23-man squad:
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United)
Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabiso Monyane (all Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Xulu (SuperSport United)
Midfielders: Luke le Roux (Varbergs BoIS, Sweden), Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Grant Margeman (SuperSport United)
Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kobamelo Kodisang (Moreirense FC, Portugal), Percy Tau (Al Ahly, Egypt), Monnapule Saleng, Zakhele Lepasa (both Orlando Pirates), Lyle Foster (Burnley, England), Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg FC, France)
IOL Sport