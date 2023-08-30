Hugo Broos raised a few eyebrows ahead of Bafana Bafana’s upcoming friendly’s that is laden with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players.

This though comes as no surprise as Masandawana and the Buccaneers have been the two form teams in South Africa of late. However there are no players from Kaizer Chiefs in the squad that will take on Namibia and Congo on September 9 and 12 respectively.