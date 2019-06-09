Stuart Baxter, named his final 23 man squad for AFCON. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix



Stuart Baxter has named his final 23-man squad for the African Cup of Nations.

There were no real surprises as Baxter stuck with his players who were instrumental in getting to the team to the African soccer showpiece.





A few players will be missing out, such as Kermit Erasmus, who made a surprise return to the national fold in the initial 30-man provisional squad. But Erasmus, along with Ben Motshwari and Fortune Makaringe, were all dropped from the squad.



Keegan Dolley wasn't elegible for selection due to injury, while Mamelodi Sundowns defender Rivaldo Coetzee has been left out as he has been AWOL and didn't report to camp after asking for time off because his mother was critically ill.





Nikola Tavares and Joel Untersee weren't able to get their South African passports ready in time, so didn't come to the camp.





23-man Afcon squad:

Strikers: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Percy Tau (Royal Union Saint FC), Lars Veldwuk (Sparta), Lebogang Maboe (Sundowns), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Sundowns) Midfielders: Bongani Zungu (Amiens SC), Dean Furman (SuperSport), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford FC), Tiyani Mabunda (Sundowns), Thulani Serero (SBV Vitesse), Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Hlompho Kekana (Sundowns) Defenders: Daniel Cardoso (Chiefs), Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Chiefs), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Innocent Maela (Pirates) S'fiso Hlanti (Wits), Buhleyeza Mkhwanazi (Wits), Thansanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City FC) Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Bidvest Wits), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs).

IOL Sport