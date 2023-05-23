Not a single Kaizer Chiefs player selected as Hugo Broos names 34-player preliminary Bafana squad

Johannesburg — Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced a 34-player provisional squad for their last 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifier against Morocco next month. Both Bafana and the Atlas Lions have sealed passage to the finals in Ivory Coast early next year, qualifying as Group K’s runners-up and winners respectively.

Their last group stage clash at FNB Stadium on June 17 will be academic, with both teams starting their preparations for the tournament. With Bafana wanting to bag a famous win over the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists, Broos named a strong preliminary squad even though eyebrows were raised over the exclusion of Lyle Foster. Foster hogged the headlines in recent months following a bumper transfer from Westerlo to Burnley, who recently bagged promotion to the Premier League after winning the Championship.

Moreover, Broos didn’t bother calling up a Kaizer Chiefs player in his squad after the team’s fall from grace continued in recent weeks, finishing fifth in the Premiership and without silverware. Nonetheless, Broos hasn’t left out any performing player either locally or abroad, with Percy Tau, who recently guided Al Ahly to the Champions League final, leading a strong attack that includes Iqraam Rayners. To ensure that they are in top form, Bafana will hold a pre-camp with mostly local-based players and some overseas-based players from next Wednesday until the official camp starts from June 11.

Broos will trim his preliminary squad to 23 players early next month. Morocco will be favourites having won three qualifiers so far, while Bafana had to beat Liberia away in their last game to qualify. There were doubts over the FNB Stadium hosting the clash after reports emerged that Safa owed the Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) monies for use of their grounds.

But the matter was cleared yesterday, with both parties sending out media releases stating that they had resolved their issues. Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss and Melusi Buthelezi Defenders: Given Msimango, Sydney Mobbie, Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Taariq Fielies, Siyanda Xulu, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Khuliso Mudau and Mothobi Mvala

Midfielders: Thapelo Maseko, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubass, Njabulo Blom, Grant Mergeman, Miguel Timm, Sphelele Mkhulise, Luke Le Roux, Monnapule Saleng and Themba Zwane Strikers: Zakhele Lepasa, Cassius Mailula, Kobamelo Kodisang, Khanyisa Mayo, Mihlali Mayambela, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Percy Tau, Pule Mmodi and Iqraam Rayners @Mihlalibaleka