Sirino has been a key member of the Brazilians team and has now became a household name in the Premier Soccer League thanks to his creative play that has seen him not only score a number of key goals by also assist his teammates in notching them up.
Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane recently suggested that Bafana should consider naturalising Sirino since he is yet to represent his birth country’s senior national team.
But that doesn’t look like it will materialise any time soon, although Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is not ruling out that possibility in future.
“My approach for now is to give every South African a chance. I think I’m doing exactly that,” Ntseki said at the KwaZulu-Natal derby between AmaZulu and Lamontville Golden Arrows at Jonsson Kings Park on Saturday.