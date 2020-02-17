Ntseki to give everyone a fair chance









Ntseki and his troops will be busy with the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers next month and will take on Sao Tome in back-to-back matches. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix Mamelodi Sundowns star Gaston Sirino was born in Uruguay but could still don the colours of Bafana Bafana in future. Sirino has been a key member of the Brazilians team and has now became a household name in the Premier Soccer League thanks to his creative play that has seen him not only score a number of key goals by also assist his teammates in notching them up. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane recently suggested that Bafana should consider naturalising Sirino since he is yet to represent his birth country’s senior national team. But that doesn’t look like it will materialise any time soon, although Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is not ruling out that possibility in future. “My approach for now is to give every South African a chance. I think I’m doing exactly that,” Ntseki said at the KwaZulu-Natal derby between AmaZulu and Lamontville Golden Arrows at Jonsson Kings Park on Saturday.

“Giving every South African a fair chance should give you an opportunity to say I’ve given every South African player a chance in every position.

“If we can’t get anybody who can give us different dimensions for us to start winning games, we will give a report,” he added.

Ntseki and his troops will be busy with the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers next month and will take on Sao Tome in back-to-back matches.

“It is a feeling from any coach that he can be of help to the national team by recommending any player.

"We really appreciate their help and that’s why we have this club visit programme because we want to have good relationships with different clubs,” Ntseki elaborated.

“Any South African will be given a chance to play for Bafana but if we don’t have the quality we look for and there is a foreign quality in the country, maybe we will have a look, but if not, we are happy to look at South Africa players.”

@minenhlecr7

The Star