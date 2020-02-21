Seasoned campaigners like Lebogang Manyama, Andile Jali and Bongi Ntuli have been on top of their games at club level. Ntseki admitted he is facing a selection dilemma.
“We should all agree that we’ve got talented players in this country. The most important thing for me is the right attitude," warned Ntseki.
Bafana are second in their group with three points after two games. They lost 2-0 to Ghana and won 1-0 against Sudan.
“At international level, you should have fighters. You should have people who will die for the jersey. Talent alone is not enough. I’ve seen it when we played against the likes of Nigeria, Egypt and Ghana. You need soldiers, you need players who can go out there and work very hard. Something very interesting lately, I would say, all the players are raising their hands to say I must also be counted which is a healthy headache for us if we are to go into the selection,” he added.