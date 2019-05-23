The experienced Nompumelelo Nyandeni will be on standby for Banyana Banyana. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Three players have been added to the Banyana Banyana squad of 23 and will be on standby during the Women's World Cup in France from June 7 to July 7. Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said the players included midfielders Nompumelelo Nyandeni and Ongeziwe Ndlangisa, as well as goalkeeper Jessica Williams.

They will travel with the squad to France on Thursday night but will return to South Africa after the friendly against Norway on Sunday, June 2, in Amiens.

“For a tournament like the World Cup, you need to have players on standby in the event of an injury to the anyone in the squad. The three players have been part of the Banyana Banyana set-up in recent times and know how the team plays,” said Ellis.

“The reason we are taking them to France is that we still have a match to play and don’t want to have to call someone from back home, and these three players will also be at the same level of fitness as the others.”

Desiree Ellis head coach of South Africa during the World Cup Final team announcement. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Meanwhile, the China-based duo of Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana have reported for national team duty. Both missed the friendly match against the USA on May 12 due to club commitments.

The quartet of Leandra Smeda, who plays in Sweden and also missed the USA clash, Nothando Vilakazi and Jermaine Seoposenwe (both Lithuania) and Spain-based Ode Fulutudilu, will meet the squad in France.

South Africa will face Spain on June 8 in their opening clash of their maiden World Cup in Le Havre.

This will be followed by matches against China PR on June 13 and Germany on June 17 in Paris and Montpellier respectively.

African News Agency (ANA)