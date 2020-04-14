OPINION: Ntseki, Zungu must bury the hatchet for Bafana's sake

THE tension is palpable between Bongani Zungu and Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. But is it really necessary at the moment? In one word: No. Last month, Zungu posted on Twitter “Wow” with a laughing emoji after he was left out of the senior national men’s squad, who were set to face São Tomé and Príncipe in back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. It was disrespectful to Ntseki. I know some will say there is nothing wrong with showing emotions. That is true, but what was wrong was Zungu expressing such emotions on a social media platform for all the world to see when it could, and should, have been discussed privately between the two men. As for Ntseki, I also believe he could have handled the matter better. His explanation regarding Zungu’s omission was that it was because he had just recovered from an injury and wants the midfielder to focus on helping his French Ligue 1 club Amiens FC avoid relegation.

Calling Zungu prior to his squad announcement and explaining that to him would have made things better easier. We wouldn’t be where we are right now.

It has now become imperative that Safa intervene, discipline Zungu, manage Ntseki correctly and resolve the dispute between the two. We need the pair to work together. Zungu is in the prime of his career, while Ntseki is still trying to make his name on the international stage.

The 27-year-old was a star for Bafana in the midfield in Egypt last year in the Afcon tournament. He was the director of Bafana’s play and the man with a touch that has endeared him to football fans.

But that doesn’t give him the right to disrespect Ntseki or choose which games he wants to play. Yes, we need him. He is playing at the highest level and is arguably in the best form of his career.

Zungu is competing against stars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe week in and week out in France for the Unicorns, despite the relegation trouble they find themselves in.

That’s experience you can’t buy.

He showed against the best last year in Egypt what he is made off. But again, I’ll repeat, that doesn’t make him the “god of SA football”.

Zungu needs to show some respect to Ntseki, his colleagues and South Africa’s fans. He must conduct himself in a professional manner - something he hasn’t done recently.

And this isn’t the first time he has acted in such a manner.

Rumours are rife that Zungu refused to be examined by Bafana’s doctors when they faced Mali in the Nelson Mandela Challenge last year.

It is believed that Zungu was released from the camp on the basis that he was going back to his club in France.

Instead, he remained in the country to enjoy his birthday. If Ntseki has left him out because of that behaviour, then I understand, but be true to your players and tell him the way it is. You can then protect them from the media.

I have no doubt Zungu has Ntseki’s contact details. If he doesn’t, he should call Levy Ramajoe, the team manager of Bafana Bafana. Bra Levy should provide him with the digits of the Bafana coach so that he can hash it out with Ntseki and bury the hatchet.

Bafana Bafana can ill afford the rift to widen and damage their chances of qualifying for Cameroon next year.