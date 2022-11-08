Orlando Pirates duo headline Bafana squad for Mozambique and Angola clashes

Johannesburg - Miguel Timm and Monnapule Saleng’s exploits for Orlando Pirates were duly rewarded as they made Bafana Bafana’s final 23-man squad on Tuesday. Bafana will assemble for camp on Sunday, before playing Mozambique on November 17 and Angola on November 20 at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

These two matches are Bafana’s last preparations before they clash with Liberia in crunch back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March. Timm and Saleng have been impressive for Pirates, both in their first full season at the club, thanks to their integral defensive and offensive work and the duo were standout performers in guiding Pirates to the MTN8 title against AmaZulu on Saturday night at Moses Mabhida Stadium. Saleng scored Pirates' lonegoal, taking his tally to three goals in two games in the competition, while Timm bagged the Man of the Match award.

But before that, their efforts were noticed by Hugo Broos who named them in the preliminary squad for the clashes against Mozambique and Angola but after Saturday’s exploits, though, that their places in the final squad were guaranteed.

Broos didn’t make too many changes to the squad that beat Sierra Leone and Botswana in September, including Mamelodi Sundowns’ star Themba Zwane, who leads the striking contingent alongside the returning Egypt-based Fagrie Lakay. Lyle Foster, who withdrew from the squad the last time out due to injury, returns to the fold alongside Kaizer Chiefs’ in-form Njabulo Blom. Mihlali Mayambela and Luke le Roux keep their places in the Bafana squad after impressing on debut in September.

Meanwhile, the exclusions included Pirates' Innocent Maela and Nkosinathi Sibisi, who are both out injured, and Chiefs’ midfielder Yusuf Maart. Bafana squad: Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Melusi Buthelezi

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Thibang Phete, Siyanda Xulu, Siyanda Msani, Rushine de Reuck, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana Midfielders: Miguel Timm, Njabulo Blom, Teboho Mokoena, Luke le Roux, Monnapule Saleng Forwards: Khanyisa Mayo, Lyle Foster, Mihlali Mayambela, Fagrie Lakay, Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Kgaogelo Sekgota