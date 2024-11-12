Orlando Pirates’ Evidence Makgopa want to make Hugo Broos proud

Orlando Pirates forward Evidence Makgopa has vowed not to disappoint Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos after being recalled to the national team. Bafana are set to face Uganda away and South Sudan at home in crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, and require only two points to secure qualification to the continental showpiece in Morocco next year.

Constant injuries and lack of game time towards the tail end of last season saw him lose his spot in the squad, however, since the start of the new season, he has been in fine form for the Buccaneers, scoring six goals across all competitions. His impressive performances have earned him his spot back in the squad, with Broos stating he has the potential to deliver on the big stage. “I have full confidence in Makgopa. He was here before because he’s a player, for me, who has potential,” the Belgian tactician said.

Makgopa has vowed to repay the faith shown in him by Broos. “The only thing I can say is that you don’t want to disappoint such a person who has faith on you. The only thing you have to do for is just push. “When he gives you a chance you just have to work for him, do whatever you have to do,” Makgopa said.