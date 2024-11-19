Orlando Pirates legend Jerry Sikhosana against calls for Lucas Ribeiro’ inclusion in Bafana Bafana

Orlando Pirates legend Jerry Sikhosana has expressed he is against the idea of Mamelodi Sundowns’ Brazilian-born forward Lucas Ribeiro playing for Bafana Bafana. The Brazilian-born Ribeiro has been in sensational form for the Tshwane giants scoring six goals across all competitions this season. The 26-year-old has welcomed the prospect of representing South Africa, stating it would be a huge honour.

Ribeiro was also one the best players in the league last season as Masandawana secured their seventh consecutive title. His exceptional performances have sparked calls from various quarters of South African football for his inclusion in the national team, once he qualifies. “Unfortunately at the point in time, at my door, I have not received a call or an offer or request to play for Bafana Bafana, but it would be a pleasure to represent South Africa,” Ribeiro said.

However, In an interview with Sizwe Mabena on Game ON, Skhosana said that he was against the idea, adding South Africa must continue to nurture home-grown young talent. “Well for me I would not agree on that one honestly speaking. We are a country that must nurture our talent, we always talk about our own style of play in South Africa. “So for me yes you have a player like Ribeiro who is quality for Sundowns but if I look back and say he quality from his birth country to come to South Africa. Why doesn’t his country take him to play for their national team?