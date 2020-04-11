Part 5: Top 50 Bafana players

CAPE TOWN – Today we bring you the 10 greatest Bafana Bafana players. Just about any football fan in South Africa can correctly guess who we ranked as the greatest player to don the Bafana jersey. The top 10 features the very best, and there will be many people who differ in the order in which they appear. We hope this can lead to an ongoing conversation. Today, we have players who have all made a lasting impact on football in South Africa as a whole. We have a Doctor, a General, a Chief and a striker whose presence in the 18-area made opposition defenders very nervous. These are the players who come in at 10 to 1.

10. John Moshoeu (73 caps)

John “Shoes” Moshoeu was a classy attacking midfielder who was a classy midfielder who played for Bafana Bafana during their most successful era that saw them win the Africa Cup of Nations and qualify for the 1998 World Cup. Like many good South African footballers at the time, he spent a number of seasons in Turkey, where he even played for Fenerbahce between 1997 and 2001. He was 42 when he stopped playing in the top flight, but his actual retirement from all football came at the age of 48, a year before he lost his battle against cancer.

9. Teko Modise (66 caps)

For a number of years, Teko Modise, nicknamed “the General” was untouchable. His time at Orlando Pirates saw him play the best football of his career, and he displayed similar form n the international stage when he starred for Bafana Bafana between 2007 and 2012. Going into the 2010 World Cup, he was regarded as South Africa’s best player and the country’s hopes rested on his shoulders. At his best, he could create opportunities from nothing and leave defenders mesmerised and fans ecstatic.

8. Siphiwe Tshabalala (90 caps)

We can all remember where we were on June 11, 2010, when Siphiwe Tshabalala smashed the ball into the roof of Oscar Perez’s goal during the opening game of that year’s World Cup in Johannesburg. That goal, which was the first of the tournament, made him instantly recognisable, even to non-football fans. His ability on the pitch, either on the wing or as an attacking midfielder saw him rack up 90 caps, placing him second on the list of most-capped Bafana players behind Aaron Mokoena, the country’s only centurion.

7. Sibusiso Zuma (67 caps)

Able to play on the wing, as an attacking midfielder or up-front, Sibusiso Zuma could do it all, and he did. He was a dangerous footballer who constantly caused his opponents problems and linked up well with the likes of Benni McCarthy and Shaun Bartlett, whom he played alongside during his years in the national team. While football fans in South Africa regard him a legend for his exploits, in Denmark, he was a god. He spent five seasons at FC Copenhagen, helping them to four league titles and a cup.

6. Steven Pienaar (61 caps)

Steven Pienaar was a fantastic attacking midfielder and winger who made his international debut at the age of 20. During his career, he became one of the country’s most dependable players and went on to represent the nation at two World Cup tournaments in 2002 and 2010. While he was never able to replicate his club form on the international stage, he was still a very valuable footballer whose presence alone could inspire those around him. This was displayed when Pitso Mosimane made him national team captain following the 2010 World Cup.

5. Doctor Khumalo (50 caps)

Doctor Khumalo is possibly the most popular player this country has produced in the last 35 years and many would regard him as the best to don the national team jersey. When he had that famous number 15 on his back, he became a magician who could thrill fans in the stand and mesmerise opponents with every touch. He famously netted the second goal in an international friendly against Brazil in 1996 which put Bafana 2-0 up, but they would eventually go on to lose 3-2 to the then world champions.

4. Siyabonga Nomvethe (81 caps)

It’s hard to believe that Siyabonga Nomvethe retired from playing professional football just last year, at the age of 41. Playing mainly as a forward throughout his career, he scored the only goal in South Africa’s first-ever World Cup win when they beat Slovenia 1-0 during the 2002 edition in South Korea and Japan. While he would admit that he should have scored more at international level, his tally of 16 goals is bettered by five other players, and only Aaron Mokoena, Siphiwe Tshabalala and Itumeleng Khune played more games for Bafana than him.

3. Shaun Bartlett (74 caps)

Not many South African footballers can claim to have been a nightmare for Sir Alex Ferguson’s mighty Manchester United team. Throughout his time in the English Premier League, Shaun Bartlett regularly tormented the Manchester United defence and became a favourite at Charlton Athletic. But, South African football fans will remember him for his time in the national team when his goals made Bafana Bafana one of the most feared teams on the continent. He famously scored twice against Saudi Arabia at the 1998 World Cup, and is currently the only South African to have scored a brace in a World Cup game.

2. Lucas Radebe (70 caps)

Lucas Radebe was a fantastic leader who captained Bafana Bafana at two World Cups. His calmness on the ball and ability to marshall the defence made him one of the first names on the team sheet under the various coaches he played under. He was also a member of the team that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996 and is widely regarded as the finest centre back this country has ever produced. His time at Leeds United saw him captain the once-mighty Yorkshire club to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

1. Benni McCarthy (80 caps)

Was there ever any doubt that Benni McCarthy would be at the top of this list? Not only is he the country’s top goalscorer of all time, but the Cape Town-born McCarthy also became the first – and so far only – South African to win a Champions League title in 2004. And, in his debut season in the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers in 2007, he scored more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, with only Didier Drogba finishing ahead of him in the goalscoring charts. He was a natural goalscorer who regularly found the back of the net. He scored South Africa’s first-ever World Cup goal and is currently the only Bafana player to score in two World Cups. His list of accolades is endless, and also included a PSL title he won in the black and white of Orlando Pirates.

