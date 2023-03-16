Durban - Bafana Bafana have been handed a huge boost as Al Ahly forward Percy Tau has made his way back into the squad as head coach Hugo Broos announced his final 23-man squad for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers. Broos also unsurprisingly rewarded Mamelodi Sundowns 21-year-old forward Cassius Mailula with his first senior call up following his outstanding performance at club level.

South Africa will face Liberia at home on 24 March, before meeting them in Monrovia four days later. If Bafana were to claim just four points from their two meetings with Liberia they would all but ensure AFCON qualification after both teams lost to Morocco.

Zimbabwe's disqualification from Group K and banning from international football means that Morocco are almost guaranteed to qualify for the showpiece in Ivory Coast, leaving Liberia and South Africa to battle it out for the second spot. .@BafanaBafana squad to face Liberia🇱🇷 in their back-to-back @CAF_Online AFCON qualifiers



🇿🇦 will play against Liberia 🇱🇷 on 24 March 2023 at Orlando Stadium at 6pm and again on 28 March 2023 in Liberia @SABC_Sport @LeCoqSportif_SA pic.twitter.com/bta9UmEgrL — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) March 16, 2023 Brooks has trimmed down his initial 36 man preliminary squad with a couple of surprise omissions with the likes of Kaizer Chiefs on-form goalkeeper Brandon Peterson and Egypt based Fagrie Lakay missing out. Full Bafana Bafana 23-man squad to face Liberia:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United) Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala (all Sundowns), Innocent Maela, Nkosinathi Sibisi (both Orlando Pirates), Siyanda Xulu (Turan Tovus, Azerbaijan) Midfielders: Luke Le Roux (Varbergs BoIS, Sweden), Njabulo Blom (St Louis City, USA), Sphephelo SIthole (Belenenses, Portugal), Teboho Mokoena (Sundowns)