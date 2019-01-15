Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa paid respects to the family of former Bafana Bafana legend Phil ‘Chippa’ Masinga in the North West on Tuesday. Ex-striker Masinga passed away from cancer on Sunday morning in a Johannesburg hospital at the age of 49.

Xasa travelled to Masinga’s home town of Stilfontein in the North West on Tuesday to extend her condolences to the family of the former Leeds United front-man.

“Phil belongs to that golden generation of 1996 that won the Africa Cup of Nations. Chippa is best remembered when he scored a goal against Congo Brazzaville in a World Cup qualifying match that booked us a ticket to the World Cup in France,” Xasa had said in a statement after Masinga’s passing.

“Not only must he be remembered as a great footballer, but an ambassador for the game and our country.

“He is among the first players to play in a major league. His success in Europe had inspired many generations of footballers to follow his lead.”

Xasa’s spokesman Vuyo Mhaga told IOL Sport on Tuesday that a request for an official provincial funeral has been made, with the date set for next Thursday, January 24.

