Pitso Mosimane at the forefront as tributes pour in for late Clive Barker

Durban — Tributes continue to pour in for legendary South African coach Clive Barker, who sadly lost his his battle against Lewy Body Dementia on Saturday. Nicknamed ‘ The Dog’, the 78-year-old mentor led Bafana Bafana to their one and only Africa Cup of Nations title in 1996.

Former Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane heaped praise on Barker as he led a host of tributes bestowed on the former national team coach. “The only one in SA to win Afcon. He made players perform beyond their talent .He was a friend , coach, mentor , leader & a father. A difficult combination to get out of a coach.He coached a human being first then a talented football player. I am lucky , he was my coach,” wrote Mosimane on his Twitter account. The only one in SA to win Afcon. He made players to perform beyond their talent .He was a friend , Coach, Mentor , Leader & a Father. A difficult combination to get out of a Coach.He Coached a human being first then the a talented football player. I am lucky , he was my Coach.🕊️ pic.twitter.com/xrMRB01EeE — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) June 10, 2023 South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordan also thanked Barker for his contribution in pioneering progress for football..

“He has made a major contribution to South African football. He managed to build a strong administration for the team, the captains and the players of that side. It is no wonder that virtually every single one of those players was signed by the top clubs in Europe,” said Jordan “This made him the only coach that had the entire Bafana Bafana team composed of foreign-based players, and playing in the best leagues in Europe. Clive has been a people’s person and may his soul rest in peace.” RIP , my coach , my mentor, my friend . Thank you for everything. True legend of our game .🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/ebrQJ93kdY — Roger De Sa (@RogerDe_Sa) June 10, 2023 Barker lost his long battle with Lewy Body Dementia but leaves a lasting legacy that will live on in the nation's history.