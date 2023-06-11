Independent Online
Sunday, June 11, 2023

Pitso Mosimane at the forefront as tributes pour in for late Clive Barker

Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker attends the team’s training session in 2001. With him are then goalkeeper coach Roger de Sa, assistant coach Trott Moloto and head coach Carlos Queiroz

FILE - Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker attends the team’s training session in 2001. With him are then goalkeeper coach Roger de Sa, assistant coach Trott Moloto and head coach Carlos Queiroz. Photo: Etienne Rothbart/The Star

Published 3h ago

Durban — Tributes continue to pour in for legendary South African coach Clive Barker, who sadly lost his his battle against Lewy Body Dementia on Saturday.

Nicknamed ‘ The Dog’, the 78-year-old mentor led Bafana Bafana to their one and only Africa Cup of Nations title in 1996.

Former Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane heaped praise on Barker as he led a host of tributes bestowed on the former national team coach.

“The only one in SA to win Afcon. He made players perform beyond their talent .He was a friend , coach, mentor , leader & a father. A difficult combination to get out of a coach.He coached a human being first then a talented football player. I am lucky , he was my coach,” wrote Mosimane on his Twitter account.

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordan also thanked Barker for his contribution in pioneering progress for football..

“He has made a major contribution to South African football. He managed to build a strong administration for the team, the captains and the players of that side. It is no wonder that virtually every single one of those players was signed by the top clubs in Europe,” said Jordan

“This made him the only coach that had the entire Bafana Bafana team composed of foreign-based players, and playing in the best leagues in Europe. Clive has been a people’s person and may his soul rest in peace.”

Barker lost his long battle with Lewy Body Dementia but leaves a lasting legacy that will live on in the nation's history.

@ScribeSmiso

IOL Sport

Bafana BafanaInternational soccerSoccer

