Pitso Mosimane reveals he turned down big-money offer from SAFA - report

DURBAN - Pitso Mosimane has revealed to Egyptian media that he turned down a big-money offer to coach Bafana Bafana, according Kingfut.com.

Mosimane was one of the coaches tipped to succeed Molefi Ntseki as Bafana Bafana coach after the latter was sacked earlier in the year.

Veteran Belgian coach Hugo Broos has since taken charge of the national team while Mosimane remains with Al Ahly in Egypt.

“The SA national team made me a six-year offer worth a very high sum,” Mosimane told Egyptian media.

“Everyone told me that results were not going so well with Al Ahly in that period and I should take the easy route and the money from SA.

“Despite having only two years remaining in my deal with Al Ahly I chose to continue because I want to win the Champions League again and achieve more titles with the club.

“I informed [Al Ahly president Mahmoud] El-Khatib that I am staying with the team. In SA, all people wanted me there but I preferred to stay with Al Ahly as it’s a big opportunity for me,” he added.

Mosimane left Sundowns to take charge of Al Ahly at the end of the 2019/20 South African football season.

There is no doubt that his aim for this season will be to retain the CAF Champions League as his side plays against ES Tunis in their semi-final tie in this year’s edition of Africa’s Premier Club competition.

Ahly are second in the Egyptian Premier League standings and with 14 points fewer than first place Zamalek, albeit having played 14 games fewer.

IOL Sport