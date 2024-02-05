PLAYER RATINGS: Ronwen Williams, the undisputed Chuck Norris of football

The astonishing performance of Ronwen Williams in Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Cape Verde could well be the premier individual achievement of the 2023 continental marquee event. Football writer Herman Gibbs gives us the individual player ratings from Saturday’s clash.

𝐃𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐦𝐬 ⛔



South Africa are into the last four ⏭#TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | #AFCON2023 pic.twitter.com/NY3REjreCg — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) February 3, 2024 Bafana Bafana player ratings Ronwen Williams 10/10

Another brilliant performance by Bafana Bafana's shot-stopper. He was deservedly named 'Player-of-the-Match' after four stunning saves in the penalty shootout. One could not ask for more from the goalmouth custodian. Aubrey Modiba 7/10 Modiba showed composure at left-back in a workmanlike performance. He fought hard in the duels and made first-time clearances. Always up to send in goalmouth crosses when he moves down the flat as he tries to spark attacking forays from deep options.

Mothobi Mvala 8/10 Mvala is becoming the darling of the fans after solid performances in the central defence. He stands up to the most physical opponents and tackles hard, as the Cape Verdeans found out. Did well with his clearances. Grant Kekana 8/10

Was a stand-out performer. He proved reliable when called on to make clearances. He fought hard in duels when opponents looked to pass him on attacking forays. Interestingly, every time he plays, the side has kept a clean sheet. Khuliso Mudau 8/10 Right back Mudau was once again a real workhorse in defence. He does well with passes from deep options and helps with setting up attacking opportunities. He made several excellent clearances. Cape Verde winger Garry Rodrigues gave him a hard time.

Sphephelo Sithole 7/10 Sithole continues to fly under the radar and works hard as a defensive midfielder. Didn't have his best game but proved his nuisance value in midfield where he is constantly in the face of opponents. He continues to cement his place in the run on XI. Teboho Mokoena 8/10

Mokoena proved and handful for the Cape Verdeans were unable to curb his outstanding display in the engine room. Cape Verde enjoyed the lion's share of possession, but Mokoena still managed to boss the midfield when the opposition were trying to make headway on attacks. Percy Tau 6/10 Tau is still not at his best but he is still one of the key players in the team because of his experience. The opposition knows his worth and they tend to keep an eye on him and that frees up others around him to enjoy greater freedom.

Themba Zwane 7/10 Zwane was not at best but still a key player in the side. He was singled out for attention as Cape Verde marked him closely. Surprisingly he played the full 90 minutes as coach Hugo Broos banked on him to provide a moment of brilliance. Thapelo Morena 6/10

He was largely ineffective on the night and lost possession on occasions. He still has a lot to offer and he may retain his place in the team for Saturday's clash against Nigeria. Made one or two crucial passes which needed to find a teammate to be useful. Evidence Makgopa 7/10 Proved his worth as a strong runner upfront. He could do with more feeds and then his play could blossom. Broos has done a good job with him, and we still have to see his best performance at the continental showpiece. He is due for another goal.

Substitutes Thapelo Maseko 6/10

Replaced Morena just passed the hour mark but then suffered a hamstring injury later. Mihlali Mayembela 6/10 The Aris Limassol midfielder Mayembela came close to scoring for Bafana in the extra time but was denied.