Plenty at stake for Morena Ramoreboli and his Bafana Bafana rookies

The South African national football team’s latest camp has been filled with a group of unknown entities raring to make a name for themselves at both club and international levels. National stand-in coach Morena Ramoreboli has again been tasked to lead a largely unfamiliar Bafana Bafana group in this year’s edition of the Cosafa Cup in Durban.

Ramoreboli will take the place of Helman Mkhalele, who misses out because he doesn’t have the required qualifications to sit on the bench at the Cosafa Cup. The Free State-born mentor is not a household name on the domestic front but recently won the Botswana Premiership with Jwaneng Galaxy, and after failing to seal a job in South Africa he returned to the side for yet another season.

If Ramoreboli can repeat his heroics of 2021 by leading Bafana to their second trophy in three years, more Dstv Premiership sides might just come knocking at his door. The national team’s preparation for this tournament are said to have been hampered because pre-season has also begun for several clubs.

Of the 47 men picked by Ramoreboli, only 19 are said to have reported for camp a week ago, resulting in arguments and late callups to form the current group. Ramoreboli’s final 23-man squad comprises four players from Mamelodi Sundowns, two from Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, and Amazulu, however, all of these players are yet to make their mark on the first team. Defender Lyle Lakay and midfielder Luvuyo Phewa have just returned from season-long loans for the Brazilians and will be eager to try and convince their club and senior national team coach Hugo Broos to take a closer look at them.

Centre-back Katlego Mohamme and midfielder Lesedi Kapinga have barely managed more than five appearances between them this past season, making their call-ups to the national team an opportunity to show what they’re capable of. Emerging from the Amakhosi camp are two defenders from their Dstv Diski Championship squad in Siyabonga Gumede and Puso Dithjane. The two youngsters recently began training with the first team at club level and will use the chance at an international stage to further their experience and fast-track their top-flight careers.

A few trusted names have heeded the call to represent the nation.

The likes of Stellenbosch duo Iqraam Rayners and Sibongiseni Mthethwa are set to play huge roles as the experienced heads while Poland-based Thabo Cele adds the kind of gloss that made him famous for the national under-23 side.