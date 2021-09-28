PSL shoulders blame for Hugo Broos blunder, tenders an apology

CAPE TOWN - The Premier Soccer League has accepted blame and apologised for the bizarre incident that led to the South African senior national team head coach Hugo Broos being unceremoniously turned away from Orlando Stadium on Saturday. Broos featured on national television on Monday when he was in studio to announce the 23-man squad for the upcoming 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia. He preceded the announcement by sharing an upsetting experience he and an assistant coach had been subjected to on Saturday.

They were denied entry to the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. Broos intended to run the rule over players he felt could be called up for national team duty. Instead, the personnel at the entrance gate warned him they could lose their job if they allowed entry. The fact that Broos and the assistant had PSL accreditation mattered little to the gatekeeper.

The Premier Soccer League has issued a statement to apologise to SAFA and Broos. The Premier Soccer League learned of an unfortunate incident in which the South African senior national team head coach was denied access to the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, 25 September 2021.

'The incident is highly regrettable, and the League has apologised unreservedly to the South African Football Association for the unfortunate occurrence. 'The PSL immediately investigated the matter and established that the confusion was caused by the League’s failure to inform the host club about the head coach’s attendance as per protocol. 'Over the past two months, an arrangement has been in place between the League and SAFA to allow the head coach to attend matches whenever he needs while continuing to ensure compliance. The arrangement has functioned well until thus far.