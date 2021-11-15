Referee allowed Ghana to be very aggressive, says upset Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Durban - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has criticized the refereeing following his team’s 1-0 defeat to Ghana in their final World Cup qualification group stage game at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday. The result meant that Ghana advanced to the third round of qualification while Bafana are set to miss out on the World Cup.

"I congratulate Ghana but I congratulate my boys also because we played against a very aggressive opponent which the referee allowed," Broos said. "I am very disappointed in the result but I'm proud of my players. But I have to say, the referee today allowed Ghana to be too aggressive. "I have nothing against aggressive play but it has to be legal aggression."

Andre Ayew scored the only goal of the game for Ghana in the first half after Rushine De Reuck was adjudged to have brought down Daniel Amartey in the area. Replays have shown that the decision given by referee Ndiaye Maguette was poor. "I couldn't see it. I just saw Daniel Amartey go down. He went down many times during the game, but I didn't see the incident. But I saw my players were surprised."