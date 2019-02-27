Thembi Kgatlana scored the equaliser for Banyana Banyana against Finland on Wednesday. Photo: @Banyana_Banyana via Twitter

Banyana Banyana came back twice from a goal down to draw 2-2 with Finland in the Cyprus Cup on Wednesday. After there were no goals in the first half, the match came alive in the second, on the occasion of Refiloe Jane’s 100th national cap – which saw regular skipper Janine van Wyk hand over the captain’s armband to Jane.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis mixed and matched her combinations, making six changes from the team that faced Sweden last month.

Soon after the break, though, it was Finland who opened the scoring via Juliette Kemppi in the 48th minute.

Jermaine Seoposenwe managed to play a role in the equaliser when she won a penalty in the 69th minute, after being brought down in the box, and Leandra Smeda converted to make it 1-1.

The Finns reclaimed the lead near the 80th-minute mark, when Adelina Engman beat Andile Dlamini.

But star striker Thembi Kgatlana had the final say, scoring a superb solo goal to level matters at 2-2.

Ellis will hope for a better result on Friday, when Banyana take on Korea.

