Ronwen Williams is the toast of Mzansi, his star will keep rising and shining

While Bafana Bafana’s Ronwen Williams may have been disappointed to not walk away with the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper in the world at the Ballon d’Or awards in Paris earlier this week, the fact that he was even nominated will do immeasurable good for South African football. The 32-year-old was the first South African footballer to be nominated at the Ballon d’Or awards.

That alone speaks volumes coming from a country that has produced stars like Lucas Radebe, Benni McCarthy, Quinton Fortune, Steven Pienaar, Itumeleng Khune, Aaron Mokoena, Doctor Khumalo and the list could go on. The fact is, South Africa have produced a number of world class players throughout the years, but Bafana has generally not achieved the same heights as a team as some of the star individuals that have come and gone. Last week, Williams was also nominated for three accolades at the upcoming Caf Awards.

Williams will be vying for the African Player of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, and Interclub Player of the year due to his exploits for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana. Stellar Williams Earlier this year Bafana came close to winning their second Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title in the Ivory Coast.

That was due in large part to the phenomenal performances of Williams. The highlight not just from a Bafana point of view, but perhaps of the tournament came in the quarter final between South Africa and Cape Verde. As the sides headed to extra-time, Williams made an incredible four saves in the penalty shootout. His exploits meant Bafana were through to their first Afcon semi-final in 24 years. After the tournament, Williams received the Best Goalkeeper award for the showpiece event.

It was Bafana’s best finish since 2000 when they also ended third. Of course, Bafana were crowned champions in 1996 on home soil and then finished second two years later. This was during the golden generation of Bafana, but just perhaps a new group of Bafana stars are emerging and they are being led by Williams. At 32, Williams has many more years still left in him as a keeper. As an inspirational leader of South Africa, the knock-on effect for football in Mzansi will be great.

The gloveman is probably the last position young players taking up the game choose, but seeing a South African competing with the best in the world will change that. The performances of Williams have drawn comparisons with Khune. Their achievements indeed make for interesting reading. Williams made his debut for Bafana in 2014 and has amassed 48 caps.

Khune, meanwhile, made his last appearance for Bafana in 2020 after debuting in 2008. The Kaizer Chiefs legend Khune has 91 Bafana caps to his name. That’s almost double that of Williams. Locally, Khune has more individual awards than Williams. The biggest of those awards were the PSL Footballer of the Year award in the 2012/2013 season and three PSL Goalkeeper of the Season awards (2007/2008, 2012/2013, 2013/2014). In contrast, Williams has just won the SA Premier Division Footballer of the Season award for 2023/2024. That came after winning the SA Premier Division Goalkeeper of the season award in 2022/2023.