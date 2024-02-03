AN eventful first half saw both sides asking questions of each other with Bafana the first to ask questions of the opposition goalkeeper on nine minutes. But the Cape Verde’s Jose Dias did well to save a Teboho Mokoena shot.

Shortly thereafter the South Africans stole the ball in the middle of the pitch and made a good attack that saw Themba Zwane free to take a shot from close range but the talisman scuffed it wide.

There was a similar chance on the other side but Kevin Goncalves emulated Zwane by sending the ball wide of Ronwen Williams’ goals.

Somewhat against the run of play, Bafana managed to fashion an impressive build-up via some intricate passing which led to them earning a free-kick on the edge of the box after Mokoena was hacked down. He stood up to take the kick but succeeded only in smashing it against the Cape Verde defensive wall before disturbing the bats’ flying pattern with a rugby-style follow up shot.