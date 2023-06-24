Ryan Moon, Iqraam Rayners, Ranga Chivaviro named in Bafana COSAFA squad

Cape Town — The Bafana Bafana COSAFA squad coaches Morena Ramoreboli and Raymond Mdaka have named a 47-member preliminary squad for the upcoming tournament in Durban.
It looks like the two coaches have conducted a thorough search of local talent. The players will report for camp on Tuesday, 27 June. A final squad of 21 players will be named afterwards.
COSAFA Prelim squad 🗞⤵️https://t.co/fw0WrKWAES— Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 23, 2023
Ramoreboli, the Botswana Premier League winning coach, was pleased with the selection and said the experience could open the door to the senior national team.
"We look forward to playing this year’s Cosafa Cup," said Ramoreboli. "I believe that our scouting team has done a great job in scouting players in the First Division, our former Under-23 players and players on the verge of breaking into the Bafana Bafana team."
Time for SAFA to step up to the plate and support Bafana Bafana with basic needs
Coaching job from hell, but Ramoreboli will attempt COSAFA Cup glory with ragtag Bafana
A fit Percy Tau is invaluable to Al Ahly and Bafana Bafana
SAFA need to step up and pay the COSAFA Cup the respect it deserves
Broos’ bravery helps Bafana’s Aubaas silence the critics
Bafana must play against the best not Botswana - Broos wants SA to have top opponents for Afcon preparation
SAFA technical director, Walter Steenbok, expressed his confidence in the two coaches' ability to excel in this year's tournament.
"Coach Ramoreboli has the necessary experience and support to ensure that we do well in this regional championship," Steenbok said in an interview with Safa.net.
"We hope his (Ramoreboli's) exploits in the previous tournament will galvanize the troops to have the motivation of raising their hands for future Bafana Bafana duties."
The 47-member preliminary squad: Lincoln Vyver (Cape Town Spurs), Jethren Barr (Not Attached), Jody February (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kanya Mini (Amavarara), Sifiso Ngobeni (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bradley Cross (Maritzburg United), Siyanda Msani (Richards Bay FC), Katlego Mohamme (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sicelokuhle Hlatswayo (Golden Arrows), Keegan Allan (Moraka Swallows), Macbeth Mahlangu (TS Galaxy), Veluyeke Zulu (AmaZulu), Olwethu Makahanya (Stellenbosch), Tshegofatso Nyama (TS Galaxy), Kamogelo Sebelebele (TS Galaxy), Nkosikhona Rabebe (TS Galaxy), Bonginkosi Makume (Maritzburg United), Kathleho Maphathe (Richards Bay), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Thabo Cele (Radomiak Radom, Poland), Mdudzi Shabalala (Kaizer Chiefs), Shadrack Kobedi (Royal AM), Sanele Barns (Richards Bay), Kamogelo Mahlatsi (Kaizer Chiefs), Ryan Moon (Golden Arrows), Ashley Kupido (Cape Town Spurs), Khothatso Mariba (Venda Football Academy), Ayanda Lukhele (Orbit College), Tiklas Thutlwa (Black Leopards), Thapelo Tshilo (Upington United), Sphamandla Gumede (Dondolo Stars), Thabani Mthembu (Umsinga), Yanelwa Mbuthuma (Richards Bay), Shaune Mogaila (Royal AM), Mfundo Thikazi (Royal AM), Lesedi Kapinga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Lesiba Nku (Marumo Galants), Ranga Chivaviro (Marumo Galants), Nduduzo Sibiya (Golden Arrows), Iqraam Rayners (Stellenbosch), Daweron Van Rhyn (Upington City), Luvuyo Phewa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Waylon Renecke (Norwich City, England), Nkululeko Miya (Umsinga), Velemiseni Ndwandwe (Golden Arrows), Sapholwethu Kelepu (Amavarara), Tshepang Makara (Amavarara).
IOL Sport