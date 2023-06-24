Ryan Moon, Iqraam Rayners, Ranga Chivaviro named in Bafana COSAFA squad

Cape Town — The Bafana Bafana COSAFA squad coaches Morena Ramoreboli and Raymond Mdaka have named a 47-member preliminary squad for the upcoming tournament in Durban. It looks like the two coaches have conducted a thorough search of local talent. The players will report for camp on Tuesday, 27 June. A final squad of 21 players will be named afterwards.

COSAFA Prelim squad 🗞⤵️https://t.co/fw0WrKWAES — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 23, 2023 Ramoreboli, the Botswana Premier League winning coach, was pleased with the selection and said the experience could open the door to the senior national team. "We look forward to playing this year’s Cosafa Cup," said Ramoreboli. "I believe that our scouting team has done a great job in scouting players in the First Division, our former Under-23 players and players on the verge of breaking into the Bafana Bafana team."

SAFA technical director, Walter Steenbok, expressed his confidence in the two coaches' ability to excel in this year's tournament. "Coach Ramoreboli has the necessary experience and support to ensure that we do well in this regional championship," Steenbok said in an interview with Safa.net. "We hope his (Ramoreboli's) exploits in the previous tournament will galvanize the troops to have the motivation of raising their hands for future Bafana Bafana duties."