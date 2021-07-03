SA name 2020 Olympic football squad, Percy Tau left out

DURBAN – The South African U-23 squad that will compete in the upcoming Olympics was named with Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and Cape Town City’s Abbubaker Mobara set to occupy the slots reserved for over-age players. The squad is a fairly decent one on paper. Williams will likely play a big role in goal due to his leadership and experience with Golden Arrows Sifiso Mlungwana set to serve as his cover.

Mobara will marshall the defence with support from SuperSport’s Luke Fleurs and Orlando Pirates youngster Thabiso Monyane. SuperSport United duo Sipho Mbule and Teboho Mokoena will be key in midfield. The one area, where an overage player could have been used, was in terms of the forward based department, especially as South African teams have historically struggled in this area.

The options up front include Portugal based duo Luther Singh and Lyle Foster along with Fagrie Lakay, Evidence Makgopa and Kobamelo Kodisang. None of the four South African strikers that scored more than ten goals in the Premiership last season (Themba Zwane, Bradley Grobler, Tabiso Kutumela and Ruzaigh Gamildien) were included. Zwane could have been a good addition to the squad due to his experience playing outside South Africa in CAF competition and due to his leadership and confident finishing.

Likewize, Kutumela could have been a strong addition due to his high confidence after having almost single-handedly helping Maritzburg United avoid relegation last season. The 27-year-old also looks set to play a key role for Bafana Bafana going forward under the new dawn that is set to take place under new coach Hugo Broos. SA-U23 squad for Olympics