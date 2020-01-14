SA name squad for Under-20 Women’s World Cup qualifier against Zambia









The full Basetsana squad had their first training session on Monday, in Johannesburg. Photo: @Safa_net on twitter JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's Under-20 team coach Jabulile Baloyi has named her 21-member squad for the first-round, first-leg FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup qualifier against Zambia. The squad had their first training session on Monday, in Johannesburg, as both Baloyi and her technical staff begin their preparations ahead of their departure for Zambia on Thursday. The national women junior national team will fly out to Lusaka, Zambia on Thursday, leading up to their match against the hosts on Saturday. That clash between South Africa and Zambia will start at 3pm at Nkoloma Stadium. Former Banyana Banyana player Baloyi said she was happy with the talent she had assembled, adding that and her technical staff will work hard to get the team ready.

“What I am looking for from this team is professionalism, commitment and discipline,” Baloyi said.

“This is the only Safa national squad that is yet to qualify for a Fifa World Cup tournament and I want us to be the first ones to achieve that objective”.

“We will work tirelessly as the technical staff to make sure that we push for a positive result in every match that we will be taking part in this Fifa Under-20 Women World Cup qualifiers.”

Pictures from Basetsana's first training session today at Marks Park Sports Club in Johannesburg.

Basetsana are in camp preparing for their first round of the 2020 FIFA U20 Women's WC qualifier tie against Zambia this Saturday out in Lusaka at Nkoloma Stadium (Kick-off 15h00). pic.twitter.com/nh7jRckqGv — SAFA.net (@SAFA_net) January 13, 2020

Baloyi, who also led Basetsana to the AUSC Region 5 Games championship title back in 2018 in Botswana, stated that she was happy with the level of international experience that is already present in her squad.

“This squad comprises of the players that I have worked with when we won the AUSC Region 5 Games title back in Botswana in 2018, and the South Africa's National Under-17 players who played at the 2018 Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay under coach Simphiwe Dludlu (who is now serving as her assistant coach).

“I believe that these players will adjust well as to what is expected from them at this level. They have been here before and know what it takes to fight for a Fifa World Cup qualification spot and we expect nothing less from them.”

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kaydee Windvogel, Robyn Coetzee

Noxolo Cesane, Kabelomokoena, Fikile Magama, Morongwa Manamela, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Sibulele Holweni, Oratile Mokwena, Miche Minnies, Karabo Dhlamini, Jessica Wade, Sinoxolo Cesane, Zethembisovilakazi, Sphumelele Shamase, Thubelihle Shamase, Nicole Michaels, Isabella Ludwig, Shakira Jacobs, Thembelihle Masibi, Chelsea Daniels.

African News Agency (ANA)



