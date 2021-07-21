SA Rugby congratulates SAFA for Bafana Bafana conquest

CAPE TOWN – The South African Rugby Union (SARU) have offered their heartfelt congratulations to SAFA (South African Football Association) and the Bafana Bafana team on clinching the 2021 Cosafa Cup by defeating Senegal at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha last Sunday.

In a letter addressed to SAFA president Danny Jordaan and CEO Tebogo Motlanthe, SARU wrote: 'The national team’s performance has been testimony to a marvellous crop of South African players, and management. We are happy and celebrate with you the prominence you have given to South African sport.