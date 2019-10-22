David Notoane (left), coach of South Africa U23 with Molefi Ntseki, coach of South Africa during the 2019 U23 Olympic Qualifier 2020 match against Zimbabwe. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa's Under-23 Olympic team coach David Notoane is certainly trying to make sure it's all systems go leading up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. At the moment he is busy finalising his final squad to compete at Afcon Under-23 tournament in Egypt which will determine which top three African teams will compete in Tokyo.

Notoane is expected to name his final squad later this week.

The team is scheduled to go into camp on Monday, October 28, as they undergo mandatory medicals before flying out to Egypt.

South Africa are in Group B together with Cosafa compatriots Zambia, who they meet in the opening game at Al Salam Stadium on November 9, Ivory Coast and champions Nigeria.