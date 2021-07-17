SA Under-23 team record two Covid-19 positives upon arrival at Olympic Village Japan

JOHANNESBURG – The preparations for the South Africa Under-23 football team set to participate in the Olympic Games from next week has been put in disarray after they sustained two Covid-19 positive cases during the first round of testing in the Olympics Village, Japan, on Saturday “We definitely have challenges with (two) positive Covid-19 cases,” coach David Notoane said on Saturday. “We had one official who is positive, and one player is now infected. So, our programme is already on hold because we have to isolate the whole day.”

He added: “We (didn't) manage to get the team sessions going because of lack of facilities. It was supposed to be our first training session (today). But it looks like it will be cancelled. Covid-19 is really scary because of its impact in the tournament by the look of things.” The Under-23s left for Japan on Wednesday, having spent a couple of weeks in a bio bubble in Mpumalanga as part of their preparations. But they had challenges there also, as five players had to be withdrawn from the initial final squad for medical reasons. These players are: Abbubaker Mobara, who was one of the two overage players, Lyle Foster, Keletso Makgalwa, Sipho Mbule and Fagrie Lakay. But Notoane has only called up three players, Thendo Mukumela, Reeve frosler and MacBeth Mahlangu, as their replacements.