Safa blame Covid-19 lockdown for national team kit debacle

CAPE TOWN – The South African Football Association have blamed the Covid-19 lockdown for the kit debacle that saw Bafana Bafana players and technical staff wearing different kits during the recent friendly internationals against Namibia and Zambia.

While the players wore the swanky new kits provided by Le Coq Sportiff, the technical staff, including coach Molefi Ntski wore old tracksuits with the Nike sign blackd out by what looked like masking tape.

On Saturday, Safa claimed the reason for this was due to the strict lockdown regulations that were announced by the South African government.

“It is common knowldg that the Covid-19 lockdown regulations were announced almost immediately after signing the kit deal, thereby affecting the production and timelines of the delivery of the kit as almost all sectors were shut down including the textile manufacturing industry,” Safa’s Dominic Chimhavi said in a statement.

“Similarly, international matches were also discontinued. It’s therefore, clear that both the delivery date of the kit and resumption of international mateches deoended on the easing of government lockdown regulations.