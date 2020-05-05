Safa claim they did pay Mokoena in April

JOHANNESBURG - Safa have filled in the blanks in their latest leaked report, which was responding to the “Mokoena Report”, saying they had paid former acting chief executive Gay Mokoena for the extended work he did for the association early last month. A fortnight ago, IOL Sport got hold of a letter titled “Mokoena Report”, where the former chief executive expressed his unceremonious departure from Safa and how the organisation’s president Danny Jordaan allegedly flouted the constitution several times regarding matters of staff appointments and governance. Mokwena whose appointment as the acting chief executive of Safa was scheduled to come to an end on March 31, also opened up on how he continued to work with Jordaan early in April - on a gentleman’s agreement - before the latter subsequently cut ties with him on April 15. However, the pair agreed - without the concern of chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo - that Mokoena would be paid half his salary for the work he did in April - despite being removed from the Safa payroll. In a letter to IOL Sport on Saturday, where Jordaan responded to the accusation made by Mokoena in his report, attached was an email from the former chief executive to Hluyo expressing the new arrangements he had with Jordaan for the work he did in early April.

In his response, Hluyo reminded Mokoena that “his contract had expired by the end of March, so he’s subsequently been removed from the Safa payroll”, thus urging him to engage with Jordaan and get back to him on the new developments.

Point eight of the response to the “G Mokoena appointment and departure”, was a detailed sentence that Jordaan assigned Hluyo to pay Mokoena for April, a matter he would report to the NEC for ratification afterwards.

Notable, in the report, was also a press release from Safa senior management review on the impact of COVID-19 - a meeting that was attended by Hluyo, Mlungisi Ncame, Mzwandile Maforvane, Tebogo Motlanthe, Neil Tovey, Darryl Coutries and Dominic Chimhavi on March 20 and 22 - declaring that non-permanent employees and those whose contracts expire at the end of March should be removed from the payroll and their services must be terminated as from April.

IOL Sport, however, tried to get Jordaan’s comments on Sunday to enquire on why he privately worked with Mokoena early in April and was in fact paid half his salary for services rendered.

Jordaan’s phone went straight to voicemail but after receiving a message from IOL Sport, he allocated the chairperson of the auditing committee Mxolisi Sibam to respond to the questions pertaining to Mokoena’s extended stay at Safa.

“The first thing Mr Mokoena should have done was to engage with the president and tell him that his contract with the association had come to an end. It was actually his responsibility to do that,” Sibam told IOL Sport on Sunday.

“Nonetheless, he was paid for the job he did in April. It was actually out of the courtesy of the president because he instructed Groenie to pay him for the job that he had done early last month.”

Sibam went on to question how Mokoena, who was supposed to be the chief executive, continuously agreed to work without a contract. During his appointment back in November, Mokoena started his term on a verbal agreement after only signing on the dotted line in February - four months after already being on the job.