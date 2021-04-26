Safa in panic mode after Carlos Queiroz and Pitso Mosimane snub Bafana job – report

CAPE TOWN – The South African Football Association (Safa) are reportedly in panic-mode after Carlos Queiroz snubbed them over the Bafana Bafana job at the 11th hour.

The Sunday World reported on the weekend that Queiroz was no longer in the running for the job.

Queiroz’s snub has sent El Ahly’s Pitso Mosimane back to the top of Safa’s list, and the national body are said to have asked sports minister to speak to the former Sundowns mentor in order to convince him to return to the country.

El Ahly, however, said Mosimane was fully committed to them and would not be returning to his home country to take up the national team job.

"Al Ahly haven't received anything official regarding Pitso Mosimane,“the club’s Director of Football Sayed Abdel-Hafiz, said in a radio interview.

"Mosimane has settled his future with the club and confirmed that he will continue with Al Ahly in the upcoming period."

With no Mosimane and Queiroz, Safa are back at square one in their search for Molefi Ntseki’s successor.

IOL Sport