SAFA lodge complaint against referee after Bafana Bafana's 2022 World Cup heartbreak - report
Durban - South African Football Association (SAFA) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has confirmed that a complaint has been lodged following Ghana’s 1-0 win over Bafana Bafana on Sunday, according to a report.
Ghana won the game via an Andre Ayew goal which was scored from the penalty spot in the first half. Replays have shown that the decision by referee Maguette Ndiaye to award the penalty against Rushine De Reuck was a bad decision.
"Yes, I can confirm that we acted immediately by registering (a complaint) with the match commissioner last night," Motlanthe told Kickoff.com.
"The penalty issue, from where I was seated, it didn’t look legit. It is sad that referees decide the games at this level.
"Having seen what the team went through it is disheartening and we salute the Technical Team and the players for showing the fighting spirit despite the match officials' conduct."
Meanwhile, Bafana’s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup means that they will miss the upcoming editions of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in addition to the World Cup.
The national men’s soccer team have not qualified for the showpiece since they hosted it in 2010. They have failed to qualify for a World Cup competitively since the 2002 edition in South Korea and Japan.
