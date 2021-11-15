SAFA lodge complaint against referee after Bafana Bafana's 2022 World Cup heartbreak - report

Durban - South African Football Association (SAFA) CEO Tebogo Motlanthe has confirmed that a complaint has been lodged following Ghana’s 1-0 win over Bafana Bafana on Sunday, according to a report. Ghana won the game via an Andre Ayew goal which was scored from the penalty spot in the first half. Replays have shown that the decision by referee Maguette Ndiaye to award the penalty against Rushine De Reuck was a bad decision.

"Yes, I can confirm that we acted immediately by registering (a complaint) with the match commissioner last night," Motlanthe told Kickoff.com. "The penalty issue, from where I was seated, it didn’t look legit. It is sad that referees decide the games at this level. "Having seen what the team went through it is disheartening and we salute the Technical Team and the players for showing the fighting spirit despite the match officials' conduct."