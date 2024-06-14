Safa name strong-looking preliminary Bafana Bafana squad for Cosafa Cup

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is hoping to get the buy in of PSL clubs to help fulfil his vision of improving the national team’s player pool. The South African Football Association (SAFA) named a strong-looking 50-man preliminary squad for the COSAFA Cup, which the country will be hosting again.

Coach Helman Mkhalele announces preliminary South African men's squad for the COSAFA Cup. This year's tournament will be held from 26 June - 7 July. pic.twitter.com/T27g8FOJZY — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 14, 2024 From those 50 players, Broos hopes to name a strong 23-man side for the tournament, kicking off on June 26. Helman Mkhalele, Broos’ assistant coach, will be in charge of the team.

Speaking earlier this season, Broos revealed it was difficult getting players released for tournaments like the COSAFA Cup and qualifiers for CHAN, and hoped that would change. “... we have a list of players, we will give the list to PSL, to select 23 players from that list and we’ll see. I hope we get them...,” the Belgian Broos was quoted by iDiski Times. Orlando Pirates teen sensation Relebohile Mofokeng, who recently made his senior international debut, has cracked the nod. As has Mamelodi Sundowns youngster Siyabonga Mabena.

The preliminary squad also features seven players from recently relegated Cape Town Spurs. Squad Goalkeepers: Melusi Buthelezi, Sipho Chaine, Olwethu Mzimela, Bruce Bvuma,

Defenders: Zuko Mdunyelwa, Thabang Matuludi, Thabiso Monyane, Sergio Kammies, Dean Van Rooyen, Khulekani Shezi, Keanu Cupido, Thabiso Maloisane, Macbeth Mahlangu, Simphiwe Mcineka, Keegan Allan, Rushwin Dortley, and Thabo Sesane. Midfielders: Athenkosi Macaba, Bilal Baloyi, Malebogo Modise, Bradley Cross, Samukelo Kabini, Fawaaz Basadien, Talent Mbatha, Liam Bern, Brooklyn Pooggenpoel, Siphesihle Mkhize, Samkelo Zwane, Chumani Butsaka, Antonio Van Wyk, Mduduzi Tshabalala, Puso Dithejane, Luvuyo Phewa, Siphesihle Maduna, and Ethan Brooks. Attackers: Rowan Human, Relebohile Mofokeng, Devon Titus, Mokibelo Ramabu, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Siyabonga Mabena, Asanele Velebayi, Lesiba Nku, Tshepang Moremi, Miguel Campell, Mfundo Thikazi, Ashley Cupido, Lehlohonolo Mojela, Yanele Mbuthuma, and Lungelo Nguse.