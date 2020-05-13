Safa president Danny Jordaan: 'The Gay report is nonsense'

DURBAN - Former Safa acting chief executive Gay Mokoena blasted Danny Jordaan in his recent report to the National Executive Committee, but the Safa president has rubbished the allegations against him.

Jordaan defended himself after he was accused of running Safa without following the federation’s constitution, and the president is now accusing Mokoena of sour grapes after his report was leaked to the media.

“Any CEO who talks nonsense must go through the report and see what they said while they were a CEO. You know nothing about your company and now that you are no longer a CEO, you attack your company. It is not correct. This behaviour is unacceptable. Why is it always on the African continent,” Jordaan said.

The document which was intended for the NEC members outlined a number of challenges facing Safa and how Jordaan takes decisions without consulting relevant parties or those who have the power to do so.

“You know when (Portuguese manager) Jose Mourinho left Chelsea, they called him to talk nonsense about Chelsea. He said, ‘one thing you must never do as a professional is to blast your former employer’. He said, ‘I’ve worked well at Chelsea and I have nothing bad to say about Chelsea’, because they were trying to get him to talk nonsense about (Chelsea owner Roman) Abramovich,” Jordaan said.