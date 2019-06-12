Safa president Jordaan is visiting Banyana in France. Photo: @Banyana_Banyana on twitter

CROISSY – SA Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan paid Banyana Banyana a surprise visit during their training session on Tuesday in Croissy, France. Banyana are preparing for their second Women’s World Cup match against China in Paris on Thursday. The SA team lost their opening match of the tournament 3-1 to Spain last week.

Jordaan was joined by the Mayor of Croissy sur Seine – where South Africa is training ahead of their clash against China – Jean Roger Davin, who came to watch the squad train and wish them well.

The training session was held at Stade Omnisport du Chemin de Ronde.

Croissy sur Seine is in north central France – and was the base camp for Russia for Euro 2016.

“When I heard South Africa was training in our town I was very excited and made it a point that I come to welcome you and watch you train,” said Davin.

“I would also like to say all the best in the tournament and hope you will go further. Remember when you win, we also win because we helped prepare the facilities that you are using. Good luck against China and I am confident you will come out victorious.”

Jordaan echoed the sentiments of Seine.

“As a former Mayor myself, I know how much it means to have the Mayor come and visit. This is a clear indication of how much you are welcome in this town – because of the effort you have already shown in the tournament.

“Now this simply means that when you win, you are not doing it for South Africa only but also for many here in France who are supporting you. So go out there and defeat China, and make yourselves and everyone proud,” said Jordaan.

African News Agency (ANA)