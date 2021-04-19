Safa to meet on Saturday to decide on Bafana coach – report
CAPE TOWN – The South African Football Association are expected to decide on Molefi Ntseki’s successor as Bafana Bafana coach this coming Saturday.
It is understood that former Real Madrid boss Carlos Queiroz has already met with Safa, and is regarded as the favourite to land the job for a second time.
Pitso Mosimane was originally seen as Safa’s preferred choice, but it’s now understood he is not interested as he feels his ambitions do not match the national body’s, according to reports.
Benni McCarthy’s name has also been thrown into the mix, but Bafana Bafana’s leading goalscorer, who is in charge of AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership, feels he is not yet ready for international football.
Queiroz is therefore expected to be high on Safa’s list.
ALSO READ: Carlos Queiroz and Philippe Troussier interested in Bafana Bafana job – report
“There is a meeting on Saturday, April 24, where the SAFA NEC will look at the recommendations put forward by the technical committee for the vacant Bafana job,” Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi was quoted by Soccer Laduma on Monday.
“The committee will deliberate on who is the viable option,” he added.
Safa are expected to announce Ntseki’s successor before Bafana’s World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia.
ALSO READ: Safa technical committee prefer Pitso Mosimane for Bafana Bafana job – report
Should Queiroz get the job, he will be expected to achieve what he did in 2002 when he guided the team to World Cup qualification for the tournament in Korea and Japan.
IOL Sport