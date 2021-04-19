Safa to meet on Saturday to decide on Bafana coach – report

CAPE TOWN – The South African Football Association are expected to decide on Molefi Ntseki’s successor as Bafana Bafana coach this coming Saturday.

It is understood that former Real Madrid boss Carlos Queiroz has already met with Safa, and is regarded as the favourite to land the job for a second time.

Pitso Mosimane was originally seen as Safa’s preferred choice, but it’s now understood he is not interested as he feels his ambitions do not match the national body’s, according to reports.

Benni McCarthy’s name has also been thrown into the mix, but Bafana Bafana’s leading goalscorer, who is in charge of AmaZulu in the DStv Premiership, feels he is not yet ready for international football.

Queiroz is therefore expected to be high on Safa’s list.