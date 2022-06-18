Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Safa wins legal battle against Kannaland LFA, elective congress to go ahead

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe. Picture: Thabang Lepule/Backpagepix

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe. Picture: Thabang Lepule/Backpagepix

Published 3h ago

Share

Johannesburg – The South African Football Association (Safa) has won another legal battle by stopping an attempt to prevent the elective congress from going ahead as planned on Saturday, June 25.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe said the Association is happy after the Western Cape High Court dismissed the Kannaland Local Football Association’s interdict to stop the Elective Congress with costs on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Safa is happy and this is further proof that the Association is doing things the correct way,” the Safa CEO said.

Friday’s court decision comes just days after the Pretoria High Court dismissed Safa vice president Ria Ledwaba’s attempt to also stop the Association’s Elective Congress.

Judge Brenda Neukircher struck Ledwaba’s interdict off the roll with punitive costs on Wednesday.

More on this

Safa has continued to reaffirm the position of the world governing body Fifa and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to protect the right of its members to freely exercise their right to elect leaders of their choice without any third-party interference.

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Soccer

Share