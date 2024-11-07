Sage Stephens receives first-ever Bafana call-up, Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane left out again

Stellenbosch FC captain Sage Stephens has been rewarded for his fine club form by being included in the Bafana Bafana squad for their upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Bafana Bafana are away to Uganda on Friday next week, and host South Sudan at the Cape Town Stadium in the Mother City on November 19.

Stephens is one of two Stellenbosch players who have been included in Hugo Broos’ squad, joining Fawaaz Basadien, who has also been having an impressive season for the Cape Winelands team. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bafana bafana (@bafanabafanarsa)

Al Ahly’s Percy Tau is the most notable absentee from the squad. The former Brighton forward asked Broos to be left out the last time as he didn’t feel he was mentally prepared. And with his future at Al Ahly up in the air, that was probably the reasoning behind Broos’ decision to leave him out again. Bongokuhle Hlongwane’s form for Minnesota United over in the United States hasn’t done enough to convince Broos to recall the former Maritzburg United forward. Hlongwane has been key to Minnesota United’s run through the play-offs in Major League Soccer, and the club are reportedly scrambling to renew his contract, which is up at the end of 2024.

The Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba have also been included after retaining their places in their Brazilians’ first team. A victory in any of the two games will secure Bafana Bafana’s passage to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Morocco. Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Sage Stephens, Sipho Chaine. Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Rushwin Dortley, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana. Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Luke Le Roux.