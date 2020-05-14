Singh aims to hit high notes in Europe

South African Under-23 star, Luther Singh, doesn’t have any intention of returning home to play for a local team any time soon. The 22-year-old is on the books of Braga in Portugal but is now on loan at Moreirense. Singh burst onto the scene in 2015 and was consistent in all the junior national teams. He has earned three Bafana caps. Singh’s talent was developed in the Stars of Africa academy, from where he went straight to Europe. Having spent five years abroad, he feels there are greater prospects of landing major contracts in Europe’s more lucrative leagues. “To be honest with you, I feel like at my age it wouldn’t be wise for me to do that (to return to the PSL). It will be good because I’ll be with my family but that’s not what I’m looking at now. I feel like there’s lot more to achieve in Europe. There’s lot more that I can win in Europe before going back home.

"I feel like home will always be there. It will always be good to play at home. At this moment in time, where I am at I’m happy. There is more room for improvement for me here. I need to improve myself first in Europe and make a name before I can go back home. It will be easy for me to do that but I feel like I haven’t achieved much yet. I still I have a lot to prove and work for,” Singh elaborated.

He was immense for the SA Under-23 side when they qualified for the Olympic Games. Singh can slot into any of the big three clubs in the country but he wants to challenge himself by setting his sights on bigger clubs in Europe.

“If it doesn’t work out for me here, I would consider going home. I just need to continue working hard."

In 2017, he represented Amajita in the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

The sky is the limit for Singh who asked his parent club to loan him out.

“Braga have never wanted me to go away in the first place. I was always the one that fought because I felt like I needed to play. I felt like it was important for me to play in order to grow and to get experience before going back to Braga and earning my position to play. It’s not what they wanted but we negotiated with my agent. It was my own decision because I wasn’t getting the opportunity in the first team of Braga. I still have three years (left in my contract) with them."

His goal is to break into the Bafana set-up and become a regular.

“I’ve been working for it. Sometimes, it is out of your control. I always want to give my best for my country. I also want to play for Bafana and I need to work harder to break into the squad. It won’t be easy but if I believe and work hard, I’ll get the opportunity. When it comes, it is all up to me to grab it with both hands. I have to make my mark for people to recognise me. It is just a matter of time. It will come for sure, I’m not doubting it, I just need to be patient,” Singh explained.

