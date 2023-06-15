Cape Town - There is a festive mood prevailing in Bafana Bafana's camp after the arrival of CAF Champions League hero Percy Tau caught the eye with a slew of inspirational performances for Al Ahly. National team coach Hugo Broos said Tau’s arrival at the team’s Gauteng hotel on Monday night lifted the team’s spirits as they shared his delight at winning a second CAF Champions League medal.

“I know Al Ahly won on Sunday and they will celebrate. Normally, he does it but when he comes here, he will be ready,” said Broos. “I know he will perform with Bafana Bafana. “He will be ready, and he will perform for Bafana Bafana. “He knows that what we saw from him against Liberia was not his level.

"I’m very happy now with his form for Al Ahly and I’m looking forward to him playing.” Videos of a jubilant Tau showing off his Mzansi dace moves to his Al Ahly teammates after Sunday's final went viral. Broos was delighted with how matters have progressed since the players reported for camp a few days ago.

He was pleased with the group of players that he assembled. “The boys were there (in the beginning). But they did not understand what I wanted from them,” said Broos in an interview with Safa media. “But now I have a group that I feel will do what I say or ask. They will try to do it to the best of their ability.

“They (this group) are very competitive. They want to play. They want to be in the team. And that’s something you see in our daily training sessions. “It’s been something that I wanted from the beginning. But the search was a little bit longer than I expected. But now I feel I have the players with whom I can go on working with. A warm welcome to Percy Tau and Njabulo Blom. Good to have you home. Bafana boast a full squad. Let the games begin!!!! #BafanaPride #AFCONQ #AFCONQualifiers #COMESHOWYOURLOVE @GautengProvince pic.twitter.com/dTLRh2HUxN — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) June 14, 2023 “We have made progress if you compare matters with September last year, or even last year in June when we played Morocco.

“So, the progression is there but we still must still achieve some things and progress in some things more. “But you can do it if you have the same players, and you know where they can improve. That is nice for a coach. “The first year, after every game or every camp, you were looking at ‘Oh, this one, we have to look for another because the level is not high enough’. I don’t have to do that anymore.”

The team doctor Tshepo Molobi, who subjected the team to stringent tests this week, offered a deeper insight into the players’ strengths and weaknesses. “The testing was extremely thorough and it pin-points the players’ strengths and weaknesses. We as a medical team can assist the players with improving their game, building on strengths as well as weaknesses," said Molobi. "The insight is useful for everyone, for the players, as well, getting to know their athletic ability.”