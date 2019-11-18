David Notoane, coach of the South Africa U23 side. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

CAIRO – South Africa will not hold back any punches when they face Egypt in their CAF Under-23 Afcon semifinal tie when they meet on Tuesday at Cairo Stadium. South Africa’s Under-23 goalkeeper, Darren Johnson, explained that this is mainly because a win will guarantee them a place into next year’s Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, with a game still to be played before this tournament comes to an end.

Only top three national teams competing in this year’s quadrennial continental showpiece; will get to represent Africa in next year’s Summer Olympics.

Johnson, who is the only goalkeeper who is yet to concede in this year’s tournament, attributed his fine showing in goal to his teammates and technical staff, adding that his performance would have not been possible if it was not for their tremendous support.

“It feels great to be the only goalkeeper who has not conceded from the eight nations which featured in the two groups of this year’s Afcon," Johnson said. “However, none of this would have been possible without the support of my teammates both in defence and attack.