Kearyn Baccus of Kaizer Chiefs. Photo: Gavin Barker BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Kearyn Baccus may be two-edged about his choice of citizenship but he’s hoping to make the best out of his time with Kaizer Chiefs. Baccus is South Africa-born but spent the better part of his life in Australia. Last season, the 29-year-old midfielder was on the books of Melbourne City, but Chiefs were eager for his services, and bought him out of his buy-out clause with City. Life in South Africa has got off to a banger for Baccus, playing in four matches out of his team’s six so far. After recently acing his role against AmaZulu on Tuesday, many tipped him to be the next integral figure for Bafana Bafana’s engine room. He has represented the Australian junior national teams.

“I don’t mind (representing Bafana Bafana) but my first and main goal is playing well for Chiefs,” Baccus said.

“To be honest my heart is set with Australia but if South Africa comes knocking, I’d have to consider it, sit down with my agent and see. Check whether that’s the best thing or not. I’ve been with the Australian first team but I’ve not played any matches.”

Man of the Match, Kearyn Baccus of Kaizer Chiefs FC during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 football match between Amazulu and Kaizer Chiefs at King Zwelithini Stadium on 24 September 2019. Photo: Gerahrd Duraan/BackpagePix

Thabo Mooki and Doctor Khumalo were integral figures for Chiefs during their heydays, playing with their hearts on the sleeves as they inspired the club to be one of the biggest brands in Africa.

Those impressive exploits are well documented, such that Baccus caught wind of them as he’s been likened to the duo.

The Durban-born footballer hopes to rub shoulders with Khumalo some day, possibly to negotiate how the No 15 jersey can come off retirement.

“I haven’t done my research on who’s that (Thabo Mooki) but I’ve heard he was a great and he’s made his history and I want to make my own,” Baccus said.

“I also heard a lot about Doctor Khumalo. I wanted his phone number when I came to the club. They told me that his jersey number has been retired and I was a bit disappointed. If he were to bring back the number that would be good and I’d definitely take it.”

Baccus may not meet Khumalo today, but he’ll be hoping to continue with the rich form when Chiefs clashes with Baroka FC at home this evening, 6pm.

“There’s no pressure though, because I am kind of too old now, I think,” Baccus argued. “I’m pretty comfortable with what I have to offer.”

Chiefs top the log standings with 13 points. Their only loss this season was against Polokwane City, who occupy the runners-up spot.

In Chiefs’ nine meetings with Bakgaga, the latter has had the upper hand, winning four of those matches, drawing three and losing two.

“We are not necessarily under pressure because I think there’s still games in hand for other clubs, so we’ll have to take it one game at a time,” Baccus concluded.

