Soweto derby exploits earn Kaizer Chiefs’ Yusuf Maart Bafana Bafana recall

Johannesburg — Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his provisional squad for their two friendlies this month, with Yusuf Maart a notable inclusion. Bafana recently beat Sierra Leone 4-0 and Botswana 1-0 in back-to-back friendlies to snap a four-game winless run.

But in making sure they prepare well for their back-to-back crunch 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Liberia in March, Bafana needed more friendlies. And they have their next opponents. They will face Mozambique at Mbombela Stadium on 17 November, before hosting Angola at the same venue on 22 November and on Thursday Broos announced his 30-man provisional squad for the two clashes, retaining most of the players he recently called up. But it’s a notable return for Maart to the squad for the first time since he moved to Kaizer Chiefs from Sekhukhune United during the close season.

Maart has been in fine form for Chiefs and hogged the headlines last weekend in his first Soweto derby against childhood club Orlando Pirates. The 27-year-old caught veteran goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane off his line with a brilliant long-range strike that won the game for Chiefs. It wasn’t only Maart who returned to Bafana’s set-up from Chiefs. But so did Njabulo Blom, who has also been in fine form despite his contractual issues.

Meanwhile, rejuvenated Pirates star Monnapule Saleng also got the initial nod having propelled his team to the MTN8 final where they will face AmaZulu. Saleng produced a masterclass against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semi-final second leg, scoring twice – which meant he scored four goals in two matches. Broos will announce the final 23-man squad for the two friendlies next week, while Bafana will assemble for camp next Sunday after the Carling Black Label Cup.

Bafana's preliminary 30-member squad: Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Melusi Buthelezi (TS Galaxy), Ricardo Goss (SuperSport United) Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie (Sekhukhune United), Thibang Phete (AL Bataeh FC, UAE), Khuliso Mudau (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Turan-Tovuz IK, Azerbaijan), Siyanda Msani (Richards Bay FC), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Rushine de Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Nkosinathi Sibisi (Orlando Pirates), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Aubrey Modiba (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Midfielders: Miguel Timm (Orlando Pirates), Yusef Maart (Kaizer Chiefs), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs), Sibongiseni Mthetwha, Stellenbosch FC, Teboho Mokoena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Luke Le Roux (Vargerb Bois, Sweden), Monnapule Saleng (Orlando Pirates) Strikers: Khanyisa Mayo (Cape Town City), Lyle Foster (Westerlo, Belgium), Mihlali Mayambela (Aris Limassol, Cyprus), Fagrie Lakay (Pyramids, Egypt), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Minnesota, USA), Pule Mmodi (Golden Arrows), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Zakhele Lepasa (Orlando Pirates), Kgaogelo Sekgota (Kaizer Chiefs) @Mihlalibaleka