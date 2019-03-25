Sport and Recreation Minister Tokozile Xasa congratulated Bafana Bafana on qualifying for Afcon 2019. Photo: Jonisayi Maromo / ANA

JOHANNESBURG – Sport and Recreation Minister, Tokozile Xasa on Monday congratulated Bafana Bafana on its 2-1 win against Libya, meaning the South African national soccer team qualifies for the 2019 Afcon. The 2019 Afcon is set to be hosted by Egypt from 21 June to 19 July.

“Bafana Bafana have done us proud, winning away from home in a crucial game is no small fit. I hope they continue with this fighting spirit in Egypt,” said Xasa.

The team will be joining five other national teams that will be doing duty this year, which is the Cricket Proteas, Banyana Banyana, Amajita, Netball Proteas and the Springboks.

“As a Nation we are proud of our teams, as ambassadors they will be flying our flag high and uniting our people. I call upon all South Africans to rally behind our national teams.

Sport continues to be a major uniting factor in our nation. Once more let me congratulate our coach Stuart Baxter and Bafana Bafana for flying our flag high,” Xasa said.

African News Agency (ANA)





