JOHANNESBURG – Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter on Thursday said his side’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier next month against Libya will be a huge game for the nation. South Africa face the North Africans on March 22 in Tunisia, needing only a draw to book their place in the Afcon championships in Egypt in June.

Bafana lie second to Nigeria in their group, two points ahead of Libya, with two teams assured of a place in the biennial competition.

“This is a massive game for South African football in general. This is not about me or my personality, this match is about South Africa,” said Baxter

“If we have self-belief, play according to our potential, we have every reason to pull out the desired result."

Baxter also thanked the National Soccer League (NSL) for going out of their way to accommodate the national team by adjusting the local fixture schedule with Bafana’s qualifier in mind.

He said the gesture by the NSL would allow Bafana Bafana to have ample time to prepare for the encounter.

